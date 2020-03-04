Ashmore Group plc 6.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Ashmore Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ASHM) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Ashmore Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 505 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 6.1% from today’s opening price of 476 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 72 points and decreased 9.2 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 581.5 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 394.4 GBX.

Ashmore Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 546.03 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at . There are currently 712,740,804 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,818,854. Market capitalisation for LON:ASHM is £3,399,773,635 GBP.

