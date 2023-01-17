Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Ashmore Group plc 5.2% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Ashmore Group plc with ticker (LON:ASHM) now has a potential upside of 5.2% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 280 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Ashmore Group plc share price of 265 GBX at opening today (17/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 5.2%. Trading has ranged between 178 (52 week low) and 296 (52 week high) with an average of 1,545,760 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,891,613,774.

Ashmore Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a specialist emerging markets investment manager. The Company provide access to investment grade strategies across the four fixed income investment themes of external debt, local currency, corporate debt and blended debt, and manages portfolios in both mutual fund and segregated account structures. Its other investment themes include equities, alternatives, multi-strategy and overlay/liquidity. Its alternative’s theme covers a diverse range of real assets in private equity, healthcare, infrastructure, special situations, distressed debt and real estate opportunities. It has a control over about 14 investment funds. The Company’s subsidiaries include Ashmore Investments (UK) Limited, Ashmore Investment Management Limited, Ashmore Investment Advisors Limited, Ashmore Investment Management (US) Corporation, Ashmore Investment Advisors (US) Corporation and Ashmore Investments Saudi Arabia, among others.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.