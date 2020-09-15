Ashmore Group plc 4.4% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Ashmore Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ASHM) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Ashmore Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 360 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -4.4% from the opening price of 376.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 45.8 points and decreased 51.8 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 581.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 281.8 GBX.

Ashmore Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 414.31 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 443.66. There are currently 712,740,804 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 862,400. Market capitalisation for LON:ASHM is £2,709,840,623 GBP.

