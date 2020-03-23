Ashmore Group plc 37.6% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Ashmore Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ASHM) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Ashmore Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 435 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 37.6% from the opening price of 316.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 223.3 points and decreased 202.8 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 581.5 GBX while the year low share price is currently 281.8 GBX.

Ashmore Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 510.38 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 501.14. There are currently 712,740,804 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,927,019. Market capitalisation for LON:ASHM is £2,146,775,388 GBP.

