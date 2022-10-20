Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Ashmore Group plc 32.4% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Ashmore Group plc with ticker (LON:ASHM) now has a potential upside of 32.4% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 280 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Ashmore Group plc share price of 189 GBX at opening today (20/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 32.4%. Trading has ranged between 178 (52 week low) and 359 (52 week high) with an average of 1,183,490 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,316,432,420.

Ashmore Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a specialist emerging markets investment manager. The Company provide access to investment grade strategies across the four fixed income investment themes of external debt, local currency, corporate debt and blended debt, and manages portfolios in both mutual fund and segregated account structures. Its other investment themes include equities, alternatives, multi-strategy and overlay/liquidity. Its alternative’s theme covers a diverse range of real assets in private equity, healthcare, infrastructure, special situations, distressed debt and real estate opportunities. It has a control over about 14 investment funds. The Company’s subsidiaries include Ashmore Investments (UK) Limited, Ashmore Investment Management Limited, Ashmore Investment Advisors Limited, Ashmore Investment Management (US) Corporation, Ashmore Investment Advisors (US) Corporation and Ashmore Investments Saudi Arabia, among others.



