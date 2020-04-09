Ashmore Group plc 3.7% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Ashmore Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ASHM) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Ashmore Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 350 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 3.7% from the opening price of 337.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 63.6 points and decreased 178.6 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 581.5 GBX while the year low share price is currently 281.8 GBX.

Ashmore Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 454.88 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 490.54. There are currently 712,740,804 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,352,191. Market capitalisation for LON:ASHM is £2,427,595,221 GBP.

