Ashmore Group plc 24.8% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Ashmore Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ASHM) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at UBS. Ashmore Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 450 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 24.8% from today’s opening price of 360.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 35.2 points and decreased 193.9 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 581.5 GBX while the year low share price is currently 281.8 GBX.

Ashmore Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 446.55 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 489.31. There are currently 336,798,124 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,384,974. Market capitalisation for LON:ASHM is £2,527,378,934 GBP.

