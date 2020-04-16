Ashmore Group plc 24.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Shore Capital

Ashmore Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ASHM) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Shore Capital. Ashmore Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Shore Capital have set their target price at 410 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 24.2% from the opening price of 330 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 16.8 points and decreased 228 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 581.5 GBX while the 52 week low is 281.8 GBX.

Ashmore Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 438.33 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 487.64. There are currently 712,740,804 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,323,050. Market capitalisation for LON:ASHM is £2,431,871,710 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn