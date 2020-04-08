Ashmore Group plc 23.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Ashmore Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ASHM) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Ashmore Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 400 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 23.3% from the opening price of 324.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 71.4 points and decreased 187.6 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 581.5 GBX while the 52 week low is 281.8 GBX.

Ashmore Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 459.29 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 491.50. There are currently 712,740,804 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,275,158. Market capitalisation for LON:ASHM is £2,277,229,054 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn