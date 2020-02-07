Ashmore Group plc 2% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Ashmore Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ASHM) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Ashmore Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 575 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 2.0% from the opening price of 564 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 54 points and increased 70.4 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 578 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 382.4 GBX.

Ashmore Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 526.85 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 500.33. There are currently 712,740,804 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,251,568. Market capitalisation for LON:ASHM is £3,991,348,502 GBP.