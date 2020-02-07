Ashmore Group plc 2.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Ashmore Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ASHM) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Ashmore Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 550 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -2.5% from the opening price of 564 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 54 points and increased 70.4 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 578 GBX while the year low share price is currently 382.4 GBX.

Ashmore Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 526.85 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 500.33. There are currently 712,740,804 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,251,568. Market capitalisation for LON:ASHM is £3,991,348,502 GBP.