Ashmore Group plc 15.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays

Ashmore Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ASHM) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Barclays. Ashmore Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays have set a target price of 430 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 15.5% from the opening price of 372.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 19.6 points and decreased 37.2 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 581.5 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 281.8 GBX.

Ashmore Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 390.57 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 425.21. There are currently 712,740,804 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,533,150. Market capitalisation for LON:ASHM is £2,685,607,262 GBP.

