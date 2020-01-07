Ashmore Group plc 1.6% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Ashmore Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ASHM) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Ashmore Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 510 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -1.6% from today’s opening price of 518.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 41.5 points and increased 58.5 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 545.5 GBX while the 52 week low is 360 GBX.

Ashmore Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 496.34 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 490.59. There are currently 712,740,804 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,531,586. Market capitalisation for LON:ASHM is £3,684,869,956 GBP.