Ashland Global Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. with ticker code (ASH) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 136 and 105 calculating the mean target price we have 121.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 96.03 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.2%. The day 50 moving average is 102.29 and the 200 day moving average is 93.94. The market cap for the company is $5,421m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ashland.com

The potential market cap would be $6,844m based on the market concensus.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions. The Personal Care & Household segment provides a range of nature-based, biodegradable, and performance ingredients; solutions for toothpastes, mouth washes and rinses, denture cleaning, and care for teeth; and household supplies nature-derived rheology ingredients, biodegradable surface wetting agents, performance encapsulates, and specialty polymers. The Specialty Additives segment offers rheology modifiers, foam control agents, surfactants and wetting agents, pH neutralizers, advanced ceramics used in catalytic converters, environmental filters, ingredients for the manufacturing of ceramic capacitors, plasma display panels and solar cells, ingredients for textile printing, thermoplastic metals, and alloys for welding. The Intermediates and Solvents segment produces 1,4 butanediol and related derivatives, including n-methylpyrrolidone. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. offers its products to customers in a range of consumer and industrial markets, such as architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. The company was formerly known as Ashland Inc. and changed its name to Ashland Global Holdings Inc. in September 2016. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

