Ashland Global Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.6% Upside

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. found using ticker (ASH) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 107 and 98 calculating the average target price we see 101.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 88.35 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 87.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 80.13. The market cap for the company is $5,359m. Company Website: http://www.ashland.com

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company’s Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts. This segment offers its solutions for the pharmaceutical companies; makers of personal care products, food, and beverages; makers of nutraceuticals and supplements; manufacturers of paint, coatings, and construction materials; packaging and converting markets; and oilfield service companies. Its Intermediates and Solvents produces 1,4 butanediol and related derivatives, including n-methylpyrrolidone that are used as chemical intermediates in the production of engineering polymers and polyurethanes, as well as specialty process solvents used in electronics, pharmaceuticals, water filtration membranes, and others. The company was formerly known as Ashland Inc. and changed its name to Ashland Global Holdings Inc. in September 2016. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Covington, Kentucky.