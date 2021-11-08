Ashland Global Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. with ticker code (ASH) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 116 and 90 calculating the average target price we see 106.45. Given that the stocks previous close was at 96.17 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.7%. The day 50 moving average is 93.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 89.98. The market cap for the company is $5,958m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ashland.com

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company’s Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts. This segment offers its solutions for the pharmaceutical companies; makers of personal care products, food, and beverages; makers of nutraceuticals and supplements; manufacturers of paint, coatings, and construction materials; packaging and converting markets; and oilfield service companies. Its Intermediates and Solvents produces 1,4 butanediol and related derivatives, including n-methylpyrrolidone that are used as chemical intermediates in the production of engineering polymers and polyurethanes, as well as specialty process solvents used in electronics, pharmaceuticals, water filtration membranes, and others. The company was formerly known as Ashland Inc. and changed its name to Ashland Global Holdings Inc. in September 2016. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.