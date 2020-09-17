Ashland Global Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.3% Upside

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. found using ticker (ASH) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 106 and 75 calculating the mean target price we have 88.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 73.06 this would imply there is a potential upside of 21.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 76.05 and the 200 day moving average is 65.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,416m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ashland.com

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company’s Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts. This segment offers its solutions for the pharmaceutical companies; makers of personal care products, food, and beverages; makers of nutraceuticals and supplements; manufacturers of paint, coatings, and construction materials; packaging and converting markets; and oilfield service companies. Its Intermediates and Solvents produces 1,4 butanediol and related derivatives, including n-methylpyrrolidone that are used as chemical intermediates in the production of engineering polymers and polyurethanes, as well as specialty process solvents used in electronics, pharmaceuticals, water filtration membranes, and others. The company was formerly known as Ashland Inc. and changed its name to Ashland Global Holdings Inc. in September 2016. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Covington, Kentucky.

