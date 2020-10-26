Ashland Global Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.4% Upside

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. with ticker code (ASH) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 108 and 75 with the average target price sitting at 88. With the stocks previous close at 74.94 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.4%. The 50 day MA is 72.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to 69.53. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,565m. Company Website: http://www.ashland.com

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company’s Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts. This segment offers its solutions for the pharmaceutical companies; makers of personal care products, food, and beverages; makers of nutraceuticals and supplements; manufacturers of paint, coatings, and construction materials; packaging and converting markets; and oilfield service companies. Its Intermediates and Solvents produces 1,4 butanediol and related derivatives, including n-methylpyrrolidone that are used as chemical intermediates in the production of engineering polymers and polyurethanes, as well as specialty process solvents used in electronics, pharmaceuticals, water filtration membranes, and others. The company was formerly known as Ashland Inc. and changed its name to Ashland Global Holdings Inc. in September 2016. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Covington, Kentucky.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn