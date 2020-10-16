Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 286.9% Upside

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc with ticker code (AHT) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 1.5 with the average target price sitting at 5.3. With the stocks previous close at 1.37 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 286.9%. The day 50 moving average is 2.02 while the 200 day moving average is 5.43. The company has a market cap of $18m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ahtreit.com

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

