Don't Miss
Home » USA Broker Ratings » Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 204.8% Upside

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 204.8% Upside

16th September 2020

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc with ticker code (AHT) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 3.5 with the average target price sitting at 5.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.87 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 204.8%. The day 50 moving average is 3.29 while the 200 day moving average is 7.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $28m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ahtreit.com

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.