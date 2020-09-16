Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 204.8% Upside

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc with ticker code (AHT) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 3.5 with the average target price sitting at 5.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.87 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 204.8%. The day 50 moving average is 3.29 while the 200 day moving average is 7.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $28m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ahtreit.com

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

