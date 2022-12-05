Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 86.8% Upside

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc with ticker code (AHT) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 26 and 8 calculating the average target price we see 11.9. With the stocks previous close at 6.37 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 86.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.01 and the 200 day moving average is 7.78. The company has a market capitalisation of $233m. Company Website: https://www.ahtreit.com

The potential market cap would be $435m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.