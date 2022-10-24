Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 84.1% Upside

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc found using ticker (AHT) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 32 and 8 and has a mean target at 13.9. Now with the previous closing price of 7.55 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 84.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.08. The company has a market capitalisation of $291m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ahtreit.com

The potential market cap would be $536m based on the market concensus.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.