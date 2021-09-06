Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 82.9% Upside

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc found using ticker (AHT) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 46 and 17 and has a mean target at 28. Now with the previous closing price of 15.31 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 82.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.31 while the 200 day moving average is 29.35. The market cap for the company is $416m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ahtreit.com

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.