Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 82.8% Upside

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc with ticker code (AHT) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 26 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 11.9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.51 this would imply there is a potential upside of 82.8%. The day 50 moving average is 7.2 while the 200 day moving average is 7.85. The market cap for the company is $237m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ahtreit.com

The potential market cap would be $433m based on the market concensus.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.