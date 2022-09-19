Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.6% Upside

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc with ticker code (AHT) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 8 calculating the average target price we see 14.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.12 this indicates there is a potential upside of 54.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.34 and the 200 day moving average is 8.44. The company has a market cap of $327m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ahtreit.com

The potential market cap would be $506m based on the market concensus.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.