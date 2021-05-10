Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.8% Upside

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc with ticker code (AHT) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 6 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 3.75. Now with the previous closing price of 2.52 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 48.8%. The 50 day MA is 3.27 and the 200 day moving average is 2.72. The market cap for the company is $346m. Find out more information at: http://www.ahtreit.com

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.