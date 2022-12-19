Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 126.7% Upside

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc with ticker code (AHT) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 26 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 11.9. With the stocks previous close at 5.25 this would imply there is a potential upside of 126.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.72 and the 200 day MA is 7.63. The market cap for the company is $190m. Find out more information at: https://www.ahtreit.com

The potential market cap would be $430m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.