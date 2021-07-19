Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 126.1% Upside

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc found using ticker (AHT) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 3 calculating the average target price we see 4.5. Now with the previous closing price of 1.99 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 126.1%. The day 50 moving average is 4.43 and the 200 day moving average is 3.28. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,209m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ahtreit.com

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.