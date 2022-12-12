Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 109.1% Upside

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc found using ticker (AHT) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 8 with a mean TP of 11.9. Now with the previous closing price of 5.69 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 109.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.87 and the 200 day moving average is 7.7. The market capitalisation for the company is $214m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ahtreit.com

The potential market cap would be $447m based on the market concensus.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.