Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 100.3% Upside

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc found using ticker (AHT) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 6 calculating the mean target price we have 11.5. With the stocks previous close at 5.74 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 100.3%. The 50 day MA is 5.72 and the 200 day moving average is 7.28. The company has a market cap of $211m. Find out more information at: https://www.ahtreit.com

The potential market cap would be $422m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.