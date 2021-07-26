Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -76.1% Downside

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc with ticker code (AHT) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 3 calculating the average target price we see 4.5. With the stocks previous close at 18.85 this would indicate that there is a downside of -76.1%. The 50 day MA is 39.5 while the 200 day moving average is 32.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $450m. Find out more information at: http://www.ahtreit.com

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.