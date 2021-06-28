Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.4% Downside

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc with ticker code (AHT) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 6 and 3 calculating the average target price we see 4.5. Now with the previous closing price of 5.02 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -10.4%. The day 50 moving average is 4.45 and the 200 day MA is 3.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,043m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ahtreit.com

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.