Ashford Hospitality Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 80.2% Upside

Ashford Hospitality Trust with ticker code (AHT) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 36 and 8.5 calculating the mean target price we have 16.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.23 this indicates there is a potential upside of 80.2%. The 50 day MA is 8.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.87. The market cap for the company is $329m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ahtreit.com

The potential market cap would be $593m based on the market concensus.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.