ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.5% Upside

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd found using ticker (ASX) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6.4 and 5.3 with a mean TP of 6.01. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.13 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 45.5%. The 50 day MA is 4.42 and the 200 day moving average is 4.33. The market cap for the company is $9,250m. Find out more information at: http://www.aseglobal.com

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, such as flip chip BGA; heat-spreader FCBGA; flip-chip CSP; hybrid FCCSP; flip chip package in package and package on package (POP); advanced single sided substrate; high-bandwidth POP; fan-out wafer level packaging; SESUB; and substrate interposer packages. In addition, the company offers IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. Further, it provides a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and other test-related services, as well as drop shipment services. Additionally, the company develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, financing, investment advisory, warehousing management, logistics, and after sales services; manufactures computer assistance systems and related peripherals, electronic components, communication peripherals, telecommunications equipment, motherboards, and car components; imports and exports various products and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn