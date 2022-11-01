Ascential PLC 37.7% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Ascential PLC with ticker (LON:ASCL) now has a potential upside of 37.7% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 310 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Ascential PLC share price of 193 GBX at opening today (01/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 37.7%. Trading has ranged between 172 (52 week low) and 450 (52 week high) with an average of 1,489,826 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £864,135,187.



Ascential plc is a United Kingdom-based specialist information, analytics and ecommerce optimization company. The Company is engaged in delivering optimization platforms to consumer brands and their ecosystems. The Company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services. The Digital Commerce segment is focused on measuring, optimizing and executing digital commerce growth. The Product Design segment offers consumer product trend forecasting, data and insight. The Marketing segment provides services and tools to measure and optimize marketing creativity, media and platform effectiveness and efficiency. The Retail & Financial Services segment provide data and tools to improve performance in retail and financial services. The Company’s brands include flywheel, EDGE, YIMIAN, WGSN, WARC, RetailWeek, LIONS, use fashion, World Retail Congress, Intellibrand, Perpetua, OneSpace and Duozhun. It serves customers in over 120 countries.







