Asbury Automotive Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential .9% Upside

Asbury Automotive Group Inc found using ticker (ABG) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 151 and 109 calculating the mean target price we have 121. Given that the stocks previous close was at 119.95 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .9%. The day 50 moving average is 107.39 while the 200 day moving average is 89.21. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,294m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.asburyauto.com

Asbury Automotive Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated 107 new vehicle franchises representing 31 brands of automobiles at 88 dealership locations; and 25 collision centers in the United States. Asbury Automotive Group was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

