Asbury Automotive Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.7% Upside

Asbury Automotive Group Inc found using ticker (ABG) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 151 and 109 with a mean TP of 121. Now with the previous closing price of 114.52 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 105.86 while the 200 day moving average is 87.37. The company has a market cap of $2,212m. Find out more information at: http://www.asburyauto.com

Asbury Automotive Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated 107 new vehicle franchises representing 31 brands of automobiles at 88 dealership locations; and 25 collision centers in the United States. Asbury Automotive Group was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

