Asbury Automotive Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.7% Upside

Asbury Automotive Group Inc with ticker code (ABG) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 151 and 109 calculating the mean target price we have 121. Now with the previous closing price of 116.64 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 105.36 and the 200 day MA is 85.95. The company has a market cap of $2,246m. Visit the company website at: http://www.asburyauto.com

Asbury Automotive Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated 107 new vehicle franchises representing 31 brands of automobiles at 88 dealership locations; and 25 collision centers in the United States. Asbury Automotive Group was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

