Asbury Automotive Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.3% Upside

Asbury Automotive Group Inc found using ticker (ABG) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 310 and 128 with the average target price sitting at 253. With the stocks previous close at 229.39 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.3%. The day 50 moving average is 200.09 and the 200 day moving average is 178.08. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,897m. Find out more information at: https://www.asburyauto.com

The potential market cap would be $5,401m based on the market concensus.

Asbury Automotive Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. Asbury Automotive Group was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.