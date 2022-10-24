Asbury Automotive Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 62.8% Upside

Asbury Automotive Group Inc with ticker code (ABG) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 368 and 135 and has a mean target at 229.71. With the stocks previous close at 141.06 this indicates there is a potential upside of 62.8%. The day 50 moving average is 165.02 and the 200 day MA is 171.39. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,168m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.asburyauto.com

The potential market cap would be $5,159m based on the market concensus.

Asbury Automotive Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 205 new vehicle franchises representing 31 brands of automobiles at 155 dealership locations; and 35 collision centers in the United States. Asbury Automotive Group was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.