Asbury Automotive Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 55.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Asbury Automotive Group Inc with ticker code (ABG) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 379 and 185 with a mean TP of 249.14. Now with the previous closing price of 160.2 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 55.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 175.77 while the 200 day moving average is 181.63. The market cap for the company is $3,661m. Visit the company website at: https://www.asburyauto.com

The potential market cap would be $5,693m based on the market concensus.

Asbury Automotive Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 205 new vehicle franchises representing 31 brands of automobiles at 155 dealership locations; and 35 collision centers in the United States. Asbury Automotive Group was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

