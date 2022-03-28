Asbury Automotive Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.2% Upside

Asbury Automotive Group Inc with ticker code (ABG) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 379 and 185 calculating the average target price we see 249.14. Now with the previous closing price of 173.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 43.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 175.83 and the 200 day moving average is 181.85. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,004m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.asburyauto.com

The potential market cap would be $5,735m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Asbury Automotive Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 205 new vehicle franchises representing 31 brands of automobiles at 155 dealership locations; and 35 collision centers in the United States. Asbury Automotive Group was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.