Asbury Automotive Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.2% Upside

Asbury Automotive Group Inc found using ticker (ABG) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 296 and 205 and has a mean target at 230.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 174.63 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 32.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 190.54 and the 200 day moving average is 189.53. The company has a market cap of $3,309m. Visit the company website at: http://www.asburyauto.com

Asbury Automotive Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 112 new vehicle franchises representing 31 brands of automobiles at 91 dealership locations; and 25 collision centers in the United States. Asbury Automotive Group was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.