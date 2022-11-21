Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Asbury Automotive Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Asbury Automotive Group Inc found using ticker (ABG) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 368 and 135 calculating the mean target price we have 227.57. With the stocks previous close at 179.4 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 158.76 and the 200 day moving average is 171.26. The market cap for the company is $3,948m. Find out more information at: https://www.asburyauto.com

The potential market cap would be $5,008m based on the market concensus.

Asbury Automotive Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 205 new vehicle franchises representing 31 brands of automobiles at 155 dealership locations; and 35 collision centers in the United States. Asbury Automotive Group was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

