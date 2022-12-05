Asbury Automotive Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.5% Upside

Asbury Automotive Group Inc with ticker code (ABG) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 368 and 135 calculating the mean target price we have 227.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 182.74 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.5%. The day 50 moving average is 163.07 and the 200 day MA is 172.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,057m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.asburyauto.com

The potential market cap would be $5,053m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Asbury Automotive Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 205 new vehicle franchises representing 31 brands of automobiles at 155 dealership locations; and 35 collision centers in the United States. Asbury Automotive Group was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.