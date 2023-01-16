Asbury Automotive Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.3% Upside

Asbury Automotive Group Inc with ticker code (ABG) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 310 and 135 with the average target price sitting at 219.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 193.54 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.3%. The day 50 moving average is 175.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to 170.82. The market cap for the company is $4,184m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.asburyauto.com

The potential market cap would be $4,741m based on the market concensus.

Asbury Automotive Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 205 new vehicle franchises representing 31 brands of automobiles at 155 dealership locations; and 35 collision centers in the United States. Asbury Automotive Group was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.