Asanko Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 66.1% Upside

Asanko Gold Inc. with ticker code (AKG) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 2.5 and 1.11 with a mean TP of 1.81. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.09 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 66.1%. The day 50 moving average is 1.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.34. The company has a market cap of $250m. Find out more information at: http://www.galianogold.com

Galiano Gold Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc. and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc. in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

