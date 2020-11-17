ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 137.5% Upside

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp found using ticker (ARYA) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 24.89 and 24.89 calculating the average target price we see 24.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.48 this would imply there is a potential upside of 137.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.56. The market cap for the company is $205m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: 0

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.