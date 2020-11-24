Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.7% Upside

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. with ticker code (AJG) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 130 and 105 and has a mean target at 118.64. With the stocks previous close at 115.55 this would imply there is a potential upside of 2.7%. The day 50 moving average is 109.68 while the 200 day moving average is 102.77. The company has a market cap of $22,196m. Find out more information at: http://www.ajg.com

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. It offers brokerage and consulting services to businesses and organizations, including commercial, not-for-profit, and public entities, as well as individuals in the areas of insurance placement, risk of loss management, and management of employer sponsored benefit programs. This segment also assist retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; acts as a brokerage wholesaler, and managing general agent or managing general underwriter distributing specialized insurance coverage’s for underwriting enterprises; and performs activities, including marketing, underwriting, issuing policies, collecting premiums, appointing and supervising other agents, paying claims, and negotiating reinsurance. The company’s Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises and public entities; and claims management, loss control consulting, and insurance property appraisal services. The company offers its services through a network of correspondent insurance brokers and consultants. It serves commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.