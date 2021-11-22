Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.7% Upside

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. with ticker code (AJG) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 205 and 151 calculating the average target price we see 178.58. Now with the previous closing price of 162.81 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.7%. The 50 day MA is 157.68 and the 200 moving average now moves to 141.93. The company has a market cap of $33,871m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ajg.com

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. It offers brokerage and consulting services to businesses and organizations, including commercial, not-for-profit, and public entities, as well as individuals in the areas of insurance placement, risk of loss management, and management of employer sponsored benefit programs. This segment also assist retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; acts as a brokerage wholesaler, and managing general agent or managing general underwriter distributing specialized insurance coverage’s for underwriting enterprises; and performs activities, including marketing, underwriting, issuing policies, collecting premiums, appointing and supervising other agents, paying claims, and negotiating reinsurance. The company’s Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises and public entities; and claims management, loss control consulting, and insurance property appraisal services. The company offers its services through a network of correspondent insurance brokers and consultants. It serves commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.